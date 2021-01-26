Northern Ireland Mother and baby homes report due to be published

A report into the operation of institutions for women and babies in Northern Ireland is to be published later.

The academic research on mother and baby homes and Magdalene Laundries will be considered by Stormont ministers on Tuesday morning.

First Minister Arlene Foster is due to outline the findings to the Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to that, Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill are due to meet survivors at Stormont.

A survivor of a mother and baby home in Newry has called for a public inquiry into the institutions, which operated until the 1990s (Niall Carson/PA) The region’s political leaders are already facing calls to establish a public inquiry into the institutions and those are likely to intensify after the release of the Stormont-commissioned research. Amnesty International says there were more than a dozen mother and baby homes and Magdalene Laundry-type institutions in Northern Ireland, with the last one closing its doors as recently as 1990. Some former residents of the homes, along with Amnesty, have been calling for a public inquiry since 2013. Mrs Foster tweeted: “Conclusions will be examined. Comparisons will be made. However, the lives impacted must be foremost in our thoughts.”

A probe into similar institutions in the Irish Republic prompted an apology from Taoiseach Michael Martin.