Boy, 10, in hospital alone as family had Covid-19

A 10-year old boy whose whole family had Covid-19 had to go to hospital alone for an operation, a Waterford GP told the Nphet briefing, as experts called on people to continue following health advice.

While Ireland's 14-day incidence rate continues to drop and now stands at 766 per 100,1000 population, indicating that the impact of restrictions is being felt, a further seven deaths and 1,372 cases were confirmed by health officials.

At 2pm on Monday, there were 1,905 people in hospital with Covid-19 including 219 in ICU.

Dr Dermot Nolan said one family he treated were all affected with Covid-19. While they were isolating, a young boy developed appendicitis and had to attend University Hospital Waterford.

“He had to go in alone without an adult or a parent to face an operation," Dr Nolan said.

"This little chap was very brave. I want to ask all parents out there if they had to face that situation, how would they feel."

Waterford kept Covid-19 levels very low last year, but currently has a 14-day infection rate of 990.7.

A cross-governmental group will be set up to create guidelines for improving air-flow to help reduce transmission of the virus, deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said.

This group will include engineers and other ventilation experts.

“In the first instance, it would be what solutions can make a difference now, and obviously looking to the longer term as well,” he said.

Modelling shows reduced interaction in the last few weeks is having a direct impact, chair of the Epidemiological Modelling Group said.

Philip Nolan said: “We are seeing continued rapid improvement in the disease, and seeing numbers in hospital plateauing and expect them to decrease over the coming weeks.”