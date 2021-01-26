Covid deaths approach 3,000 milestone

More than 100,000 cases of Covid-19 and over 750 deaths have been recorded in Ireland since Christmas Day, as the Covid death toll approaches 3,000 this week.

The number of new cases confirmed since Christmas accounts for more than half (55%) of the more than 188,000 cases detected since the pandemic took hold in March last year.

A total of 783 deaths were confirmed since Christmas Day, in line with recent warnings from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan that fatalities could reach between 500 and 1,000 this month.

The figures come as British prime minister Boris Johnson signalled last week that the UK variant B117 could be more lethal than other variants, although scientists cautioned that further research is needed. The UK variant has been detected in more than 60% of cases in Ireland to date.

Epidemiology of COVID-19 in Ireland – 14 day report. Summary characteristics of confirmed COVID-19 cases notified in Ireland from 10/01/2021 - 23/01/2021. Published daily on https://t.co/IWSLMsOjWz pic.twitter.com/zgrxBtp6Qk — HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) (@hpscireland) January 25, 2021

Data collated by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) further illustrates the staggering scale and rapid spread of the virus in the past month, with new records set in the number of new cases or number of deaths confirmed on a daily basis.

On January 8, some 8,248 cases were confirmed compared to previous peaks – 1,283 cases on October 18 during the second wave and 936 on April 23 in the first wave.

The number of new daily cases has remained in four-digit numbers since the end of December, while this only occurred for nine days running during the second wave in October and did not happen in the first wave.

Similarly, a new record has been set for the daily number of deaths, with 93 deaths recorded on January 19 compared to a previous peak of 77 on April 20 during the first wave of disease.

In the past two weeks, the age of those who died ranged from 41 to 103, with the median age being 83. Of 271 deaths in the past fortnight, 20 people were aged between 45 and 65 years.

The number of people admitted to hospital or intensive care has also seen a steep rise in the third wave.

At present, more than 200 people remain in ICU with Covid, with hundreds more receiving high-support care and treatment in hospitals outside of intensive care units.

This compares to a peak of 155 patients in ICU on April 11 at the height of the first wave last year.

Nurse Solson Payyappillil Saviour died from Covid-19 in January.

The age range of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has also broadened.

In the past month, more than half of patients hospitalised with the virus were over the age of 65 while a quarter were between the age of 45 and 65.

In the past two weeks, more than 40% of patients admitted to ICU were aged between 45 and 65.

There are currently close to 2,000 people being treated for Covid in hospital.

The current wave of infections and hospitalisations has put hospitals across the country under pressure and forced many to activate surge plans.

As of Sunday night, there were 148 patients in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and 136 in Cork University Hospital (CUH) – the highest number of patients in hospital across the country. Of these, 19 patients were in intensive care in UHL and 17 were in ICU in CUH.

Just 25 critical care beds out of a total of 345 staffed beds were available across 26 acute hospitals for adults, with no beds available in 10 hospitals on Sunday night.