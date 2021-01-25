Michelle O’Neill backs family of Noah Donohoe in search for answers

Michelle O’Neill has backed the family of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe in their search for answers.

The 14-year-old’s body was recovered from a storm drain close to the M2 motorway in June, six days after he went missing in the north of the city.

Stormont’s Deputy First Minister appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “I have met with the Donohoe family, continue to engage with them and they have my full support in terms of getting truth and justice around what happened to Noah.

“I think any mummy in that position that Fiona (Noah’s mother) is sitting in today, not having answers about what happened to her wee boy, could not fail to be heartbroken.”

She added: “We will all do and should do everything we can to make sure that every piece of information is uncovered and that Fiona has the answers that she needs to have.”

The PSNI said last year they believed Noah entered the drain in the Northwood Road area of north Belfast.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast and, shortly before he went missing, was seen with no clothes on.

Prior to that he was seen falling off his bike in Shore Road.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation, with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved.