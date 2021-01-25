Vaccine roll-out slightly ahead of target with 143,000 administered

The head of the HSE says there are going to be "significant bumps" in the rollout of the Covid vaccine.
There are concerns about the delivery of the AstraZeneca jab to Ireland which could be significantly below the levels planned.

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 16:53
Michelle McGlynn

There have been 143,000 Covid-19 vaccinations administered here.

That figure was reached last night and is slightly ahead of the target of 140,000.

Paul Reid says challenges with the vaccine are going to continue.

"I think we are going to face major, significant bumps like this along the road because of the supply-demand.

"We are going to assess it. We don't have clarity just yet and I know this has escalated all the way to the Taoiseach and other EU heads of government where it will be addressed.

"We expect discussions to happen today at a European level to clarify the issue and clarify the supply."

Today, a consultant in the Irish Medical Organisation called for greater transparency about who has had the Covid-19 vaccine and how many frontline workers have yet to be vaccinated.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Matthew Sadlier said the issue was about trying to protect patients and vaccinating frontline workers would mean that hospitals could stay open.

