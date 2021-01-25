17 Covid-related deaths as NI reports lowest case numbers in over a month

Northern Ireland has recorded its lowest number of Covid-19 cases in over a month.

There have been 422 new cases reported today.

Another 17 people have also died with the virus, including 12 in the past 24 hours.

There are 828 people in hospital with the virus which includes 74 in intensive care.

Hospitals are running at 91% occupancy. There are 36 ICU beds available.

The Northern Ireland Executive has extended the lockdown to March 5.

Today, the DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson said that the suggestion that flights and ferries from the UK to Northern Ireland should be stopped in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19 was “completely untenable”.

Air and sea links were necessary as they were very important for the economy, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We’ve already said that people should not make non-essential journeys across the Irish Sea.”

If flights and ferries were stopped then it would mean that the “entire public sector” would have to be shut down, he added.

Mr Donaldson said the North still did not have access to travel locator forms for people who arrived into Dublin and then went on to the North.

The issue had been with the Irish government for nine months, he said.

“We have been told by the civil service that it is a political decision to allow the sharing of this information.”