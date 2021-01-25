Man due in court in relation to €245k cocaine seizure in Limerick

The man is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning
A man has been charged in relation to the seizure of suspected cocaine in Rahenn, Limerick on Saturday, January 23. File Picture: PA

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 11:52
Steven Heaney

A man has been charged in relation to the seizure of suspected cocaine in Rahenn, Limerick on Saturday, January 23.

At approximately 3:30pm last Saturday, Gardaí in Limerick say intercepted a vehicle on the R510 in the Raheen area. 

During the course of the search of the vehicle, €245,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

A Garda vehicle was damaged during the course of the operation.

A male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick city. 

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

