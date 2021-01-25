Man due in court in relation to €245k cocaine seizure in Limerick

A man has been charged in relation to the seizure of suspected cocaine in Rahenn, Limerick on Saturday, January 23.

At approximately 3:30pm last Saturday, Gardaí in Limerick say intercepted a vehicle on the R510 in the Raheen area.

During the course of the search of the vehicle, €245,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis) was seized.

A Garda vehicle was damaged during the course of the operation.

A male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick city.

The man is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.