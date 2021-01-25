'Worrying surge' in children seeking mental health services in Cork

There has been a worrying surge in children seeking help for mental health difficulties in Cork, according to the head of services for the region.

Waiting lists for Child and Adult Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Cork have increased in the last three months as referrals to the service surged.

In January 2020, 663 children were awaiting CAMHS services in Cork/Kerry. By August, that figure had been almost halved to 337 with a significant reduction also seen in the number of children waiting more than 12 months for appointments.

However, the final months of 2020 saw a surge in referrals and despite the service remaining open during the pandemic, waiting lists were impacted.

By the end of last month, almost 450 children were on waiting lists for CAMHS in Cork/Kerry, an increase of more than 100 children in the space of just two months.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Dr Sinead O’Brien, executive clinical director for mental health services in Cork, said: “We have seen a deterioration in the waiting lists basically since the end of October.

The number of referrals we have received in November and December has absolutely skyrocketed

“I’m disappointed that our waiting list has increased but we haven’t curtailed our services and we hope to address this as quickly as possible.”

While 2020 saw a 32% drop in the number of children waiting since the start of the year, Dr O’Brien said it is disappointing to see how waiting lists deteriorated recently.

“I am very conscious that this reflects the number of young people waiting to be seen,” she said.

“We have had a number of meetings to discuss what we can do to try to address these waiting lists,” she added.

“The increase is worrying.

“Every person on this waiting list is likely distressed and in need of support and ideally, we wouldn’t even have a waiting list so it certainly is worrying to see the recent increase.”

Available intervention

Dr O’Brien stressed that both acute and community-based intervention is available for those in need.

“I have to say that right across the board, it has been so busy,” she said.

“Right across the mental health services in Cork, we have seen referrals increase significantly.

“We are seeing people who are very unwell in the sense that people may have left it a little bit longer to get referred due to the Covid situation,” she added.

“I would have to stress that we are here and we are working — we can see people in person or via Attend Anywhere which is a secure online platform or over the phone.

“If people need assistance, we are encouraging them to attend their GP and get a referral."

Assessment hub

A new assessment hub on College Road was opened in 2020, allowing community mental health teams in Cork to offer same-day appointments to referrals.

The Inniscarrig Assessment hub remains open seven days a week, 12 hours a day.

“I think people may be reluctant to present to hospitals in this current climate and they don’t have to,” said Dr O’Brien.

Dr O’Brien explained that the latest wave of Covid-19 appears to have taken its toll on people.

“It’s a very difficult time for people with Covid,” she said.

“This has been going on for almost a year now and I think it’s taking its toll on people."