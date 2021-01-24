Numbers in intensive care could grow in coming days, warns HSE chief

Numbers in intensive care could grow in coming days, warns HSE chief

Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid (Photocall Ireland/PA Wire)

Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 22:30
Michelle Devane, PA

The number of people in intensive care units will “hold if not grow” in the coming days, the health service chief has said.

Paul Reid said ICU admissions are a “real challenge” with delayed discharges from units and an increased number of deaths.

He told RTE’s This Week that something has changed in terms of the level of transmission and the impact of the virus.

A total of 1,931 people were in hospital with the virus on Sunday afternoon including 218 in ICU.

Twenty-four beds were available in intensive care but eight hospitals had reached surge capacity.

“Talking to the ICU consultants I think there’s a huge learning in the last three weeks about what we’re seeing,” Mr Reid said.

“We’re seeing huge difference in terms of delayed exit from ICU and, sadly, increased mortality.

“There are still 430 patients who are receiving critical care outside of ICU with advanced respiratory support.”

Read More

'Critical time for all of us to hold firm': 23 additional deaths and 1,378 new Covid-19 cases

Mr Reid said a third of those patients could end up in intensive care units or die.

“There’s a very significant pipeline, unfortunately, we would see continuing into ICU. I’d expect to see ICU numbers holding if not growing in the coming days,” he said. 

“That’s a real challenge for us.”

Asked about the Irish National Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s concerns over a lack of high-grade face masks for nurses, Mr Reid said there was a “good supply” of up to 1.3 million masks per week for healthcare staff who required them.

He also said officials have deployed antigen testing recently to assess where there are outbreaks in hospitals, and have secured another 500,000 antigen tests. 

He said this will be brought into the hospital system from Wednesday.

Mr Reid also said officials are “very anxious” to get back to testing close contacts.

“We do aim to get back to it,” he said. “We would need (cases) to be sustained below 2,000 for a few days for that to happen but we’re very anxious for that to happen.”

Read More

HSE hails vaccine rollout as 10,000 receive jab in Cork/Kerry nursing homes and community hospitals

Asked about the announcement by AstraZeneca of possible delays in the production of its vaccine, Mr Reid said he believed shortfalls will be a “feature of the supply” and setbacks will happen.

He said the HSE is planning on rolling out the vaccine for over-70s as envisioned, having been assured by AstraZeneca that it would receive its February delivery as planned.

“So our plan to commence the over-70s in the middle of February will continue,” he said. 

“We’re not quite sure of the impacts beyond that.

“I do know that in a similar way when we had the same announcement from Pfizer it had triggered very significant concerns across the EU and from the Taoiseach, and they do expect, as they’ve said already, very strong conversations to happen to assess the health impacts.”

The Taoiseach described the AstraZeneca production issues on Saturday as a “real problem” and warned it could delay the rollout of the vaccine to over-70s.

On Saturday Health Minister Stephen Donnelly described the news from AstraZeneca, which has advised the EU of a reduction in vaccine supply in February and March, as a “real setback”.

“The numbers are still tentative and AstraZeneca is due to provide more exact figures at a meeting early next week,” he said. “Will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Read More

Frontline workers hit out at having to pay creche fees while other workers have fees paused

More in this section

Dáil to consider increasing penalties for dog theft Dáil to consider increasing penalties for dog theft
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 21st January 'Critical time for all of us to hold firm': 23 additional deaths and 1,378 new Covid-19 cases
HSE hails vaccine rollout as 10,000 receive jab in Cork/Kerry nursing homes and community hospitals HSE hails vaccine rollout as 10,000 receive jab in Cork/Kerry nursing homes and community hospitals
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: republic of ireland
Numbers in intensive care could grow in coming days, warns HSE chief

Shot fired by gardaí after car chase in north west

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices