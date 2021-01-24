Covid-19 in NI: 14 further deaths and 433 confirmed cases

There were 796 patients with Covid-19 in hospital on Sunday morning including 74 in ICU.
There are currently 37 ICU beds available in the region.

Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 15:13
Michelle McGlynn and Michelle Devane

A further 14 people have died of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Thirteen of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health also confirmed an additional 433 positive cases of the virus on Sunday.

Hospitals are working at 88% occupancy with 2,704 beds occupied this afternoon.

There are 129 active Covid-19 care home outbreaks.

Earlier this week, Stormont ministers extended the post-Christmas lockdown in Northern Ireland for a further four weeks until March 5.

Transmission rates are decreasing slowly and new, more contagious variants are causing Stormont ministers concern.

An extended shutdown closing non-essential retailers, keeping schools closed to most pupils and encouraging employees to work from home began after Christmas, and had been scheduled to end next month.

But curbs may not ultimately be lifted until Easter as vaccines are rolled out.

