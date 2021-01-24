Temperatures to hit -5 as further yellow warnings for snow and ice issued

Joggers in Rossmore Co Carlow after large parts of the country were covered in Snow. Picture date: Sunday January 24, 2021. PA Photo. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 11:43
Greg Murphy

Met Éireann has issued a further status yellow warning for snow and ice for the entire country.

The previous warning is due to ends 12pm, with the latest update taking over and lasting until 7pm on Sunday evening.

The forecaster is predicting scattered falls of sleet, snow and hail continuing throughout the day.

A separate status yellow low-temperature and ice warning has also been issued by Met Éireann, coming into place at 7pm this evening and carrying right through until 10am on Monday morning.

Lowest temperatures of -5 to -2 are predicted.

Snowfall overnight and a sharp frost have created hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths overnight.

Heavy snowfall left some roads in the west of the country impassable.

Motorists are reminded that it can take up to 10 times longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads. Anyone driving in icy conditions should make sure to slow down and keep well back from whoever is in front.

The cold, wintry spell is predicted to come to an end on Tuesday when it will change to much milder and wetter conditions.

