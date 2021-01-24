Hospitals 'battling to hold on' as 650 Covid patients receiving critical care

HSE chief Paul Reid said there are 214 people in ICU and 436 receiving advanced respiratory support.
As of 8pm on Saturday night, there are 24 critical care beds available in Irish hospitals.

Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 08:23
Greg Murphy

There are 650 Covid-19 patients receiving some level of critical care, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the HSE.

He said teams are "battling to hold the levels of care that we value" and "to save lives".

"It's not an Emergency Department crisis now but it's probably more critical than that."

 

As of 8pm on Saturday night, there are 24 critical care beds available in Irish hospitals.

Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown has the most availability with just three beds, while in Cork the Mercy Hospital has one, and the CUH has no ICU bed available.

More than 130 Covid patients are on ventilators according to the HSE.

There are 660 general care beds available in hospitals as of 8pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dr Tony Holohan has said that we are beginning to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection.

It has been confirmed on Saturday evening that there have been 77 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 1,910 confirmed cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr Tony Holohan has said that we are beginning to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The Chief Medical Officer has credited the solidarity shown by families and communities in recent weeks with the progress made in trying to flatten the curve of infection.

"Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

"We know it is possible to have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others.

"If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible."

