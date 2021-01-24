One dead, another injured, in two-car crash in Co Dublin

A woman has been killed and another injured in a two-car crash in Co Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly after 6pm on Saturday evening at Blakes Cross in Lusk.

A woman in her 60s, the driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision.

Her body has been removed from the scene. The coroner has been notified a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Beaumont hospital where her injuries are believed to non-life-threatening.

The road was closed for a period of time to allow a forensic examination but has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available .

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.