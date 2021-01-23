The Lotto numbers are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €8,082,909.

The numbers drawn were: 5, 11, 15, 19, 33 and 40. The bonus number was 8.

There were over 121,000 players who won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize worth €33,443 each.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize worth €1 million.

The numbers drawn were 23, 29, 30, 31, 35 and 39. The bonus number was 18.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize worth €250,000.

The numbers drawn were 3, 7, 12, 33, 39 and 47. The bonus number was 40.

The winning Raffle Number was 5900. There were 109 winners of the raffle prize each winning €500.