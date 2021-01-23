Covid in NI: 670 new cases and 12 further deaths

In hospitals, there are currently 810 people with Covid-19 and 32 patients are being treated in ICU.
Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 14:27
Greg Murphy

There are 670 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland.

There have also been 12 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health.

13 residents in Dublin nursing home die during Covid-19 outbreak

