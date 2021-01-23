13 residents in Dublin nursing home die during Covid-19 outbreak

A number of patients and staff at the home are said to still be infected with the virus and are receiving support.
Lusk Community Nursing Unit. Picture: Google Maps

Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 12:24
Greg Murphy, with additional reporting from Ryan O'Rourke

Thirteen residents at a Dublin Nursing home have died during a large Covid-19 outbreak.

The HSE has confirmed that 11 of those who died at the Lusk Community Nursing Unit had tested positive for Covid-19.

The HSE said the first round of the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme has been completed within Unit.

However, there were already a number of confirmed cases on the day the vaccination clinic took place.

Meanwhile, in Limerick, management at a nursing home has confirmed it is taking all the “necessary steps possible” to contain a Covid-19 outbreak, which has seen 26 residents infected and seven people die.

The outbreak is understood have been discovered just after Christmas.

Earlier this week, The Irish Examiner reported that there have been 360 cases of Covid-19 across 18 outbreaks in nursing and long-term care facilities in the Mid-West region in the first two weeks of 2021. 

There were 17 Covid-19 related deaths in nursing homes across the region in the same time period.

