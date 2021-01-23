Gardaí and AIB warn against 'smishing' text scam on customers

Gardaí and AIB are warning customers of an increase in 'smishing attacks' on customers in the last month.

Customers are being asked to keep an eye for text messages purporting to be from AIB telling them asking them to review a fraudulent transaction.

They will then encourage people to click a link an input codes from their card reader or enter their One Time Passcode (OTP). The fraudsters will then have access to a person's account and be able to transfer money.

Gardaí and AIB are asking people who have received such a text and have disclosed this information to contact their bank immediately.

Bank customers are being asked to take note of the following:

Never disclose their Registration Number or Personal Access Code (PAC) or card information after clicking a link on a text.

Never generate codes from their AIB Card Reader to cancel transactions.

Never divulge their One Time Passcode (OTP) to cancel transactions.

AIB will never ask you not to log back into your account.

AIB will never ask you to click on a link.

According to gardaí, there has been a 132% increase in 'smishing' attacks reported in the first 20 days of January, compared to the same time last year.