Hospital cases drop to 1,846, but ICU Covid admissions continue to rise

There are 1,846 people now in hospital being treated for Covid-19, a slight reduction in numbers on the previous 24 hours.

Intensive care unit figures continue to rise with 215 now receiving critical care, with a further five suspected Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, a further 52 deaths and 2,371 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health.

Of the 52 deaths recorded, five of those occurred in critical care units.

There are 137 people in ICUs currently on ventilators, and further three suspected cases.

Almost all surge capacity beds in the public system are currently in use, with ICU beds open and staffed.

There were critical care 28 beds available as of last night.

The hospitals with the highest number of ICU beds available are University Hospital Galway (GUH), Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and University Hospital Kerry (UHK) with just four each.

In Cork, neither the Mercy Hospital nor Cork University Hospital (CUH) has available critical care beds.

As of 8pm on Friday there are 490 general admission beds available in Irish hospitals.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s delivery of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine could be smaller and later than expected, delivering a further blow to the Government's vaccine roll-out programme.

The manufacturing company has briefed the European Commission, confirming a reduction in the volumes of the vaccine that are expected for Europe from next month.