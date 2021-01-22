Woman and three children rescued off Dublin coast

A woman and three children have been rescued after becoming stranded at Ladies Stairs in Skerries near the Dublin coast.

The Irish Coast Guard marine rescue co-ordination centre in Dublin were contacted by Balbriggan gardaí shortly after 4pm this afternoon.

A statement said that the Skerries Coast Guard Unit, Skerries RNLI lifeboat and the Dublin based R116 Coast Guard Helicopter were tasked to assist in the situation.

At around 5.25pm, Rescue 116 recovered one woman the three children to the helicopter.

The helicopter subsequently returned to the base with all four casualties on board.

None of the four required medical attention and all have now returned home safely from the base.