Lotto player has two weeks to claim €15,000 prize

Lotto chiefs are urging players in Dublin to check their tickets as a prize won last November has gone unclaimed.

Someone in Churchtown matched five numbers and the bonus to win €15,962 in the draw on Wednesday, November 11.

Ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The claim deadline for this prize - close of business on Tuesday, February 9 - is just over two weeks away.

Three players shared a €47,887 prize in the November 11 draw.

Lotto bosses said that the unclaimed winning Quick Pick ticket from Dublin was sold at the SuperValu store on the Braemor Road in Churchtown on the day of the draw.

The numbers selected in that draw were: 3, 26, 27, 29, 41, 45 and the bonus was 33.

"We have just over two weeks until this Lotto prize expires so we are urging anybody who may have purchased a Lotto ticket in Churchtown in Dublin 14 last November to carefully check their tickets.” said a National Lottery spokesperson.

“If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”