'Further options' for State exams being explored

The Education Minister Norma Foley has repeatedly said she wants to hold traditional exams.
'Further options' for State exams being explored

A survey from the Irish Secondary Students Union found that 81% of Leaving Cert students favoured having the option of sitting a written exam, or calculated grades. File Picture.

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 18:22
Jess Casey

The group tasked with contingency planning for the State exams is to begin exploring "further possible options for the examinations". 

The third meeting of the State Exams Advisory Group took place today. It was attended by Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, along with student, teacher, and parent representatives. 

The group also includes representatives from the State Examinations Commission (SEC), the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), the Department of Further and Higher Education, and the Department of Education, including the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS). 

At the meeting, the group received a presentation from the Irish Secondary Students Union (ISSU), on their recently published report about students' preferences for the exams, and return to in-class learning. 

From more than 20,000 responses, this survey found that 81% of Leaving Cert students who took part favoured students having the option of sitting a written exam, or calculated grades.

A further 73% of respondents said they felt either very unsafe or unsafe with regard to the prospect of schools reopening. A further 75% of those who took part also described their trust in the Department is either 'very poor' or 'poor'.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said that the group agreed that there would be further "intensive" engagements to explore further possible options for the examinations.

"The group agreed that the report represented an important input to the deliberations underway." 

The group also received an update from the SEC and continued discussion regarding the possible arrangements for various components of the 2021 examinations in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

Read More

Students and parents seek decision on Leaving Cert before the end of the month

More in this section

RSA urges non-essential workers to cancel driving tests RSA urges non-essential workers to cancel driving tests
Garda Covid Checkpoint Baggot Street Gardaí issue almost 1,000 fines for non-essential travel
Irish government cabinet meeting ‘Difficult’ working with Trump administration – Simon Coveney
leaving certeducationorganisation: state exams advisory grouporganisation: state examinations commissionorganisation: national council for curriculum and assessmentorganisation: national educational psychological serviceorganisation: department of education
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 21st January

52 further deaths with 2,371 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices