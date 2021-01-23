Nursing home taking 'all necessary steps' amid Covid-19 outbreak

Management at a nursing home in Limerick have confirmed it is taking all the “necessary steps possible” to contain a Covid-19 outbreak, which has seen 26 residents infected and seven people die.

Pat Quinlan, CEO of Milford Care Centre, which incorporates Milford Hospice and Milford Nursing Home, confirmed the figures and said that 28 staff members, out of the centre's 100-strong workforce, had also been infected.

Seven of the residents have since recovered, Mr Quinlan added.

The outbreak is understood have been discovered just after Christmas.

The CEO, Pat Quinlan said that the management and staff express their sincere sympathy and condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the deceased residents.

“This outbreak has been devastating for everybody associated with Milford Nursing Home. We have been around for a long time and have always prided ourselves in delivering high-quality care," Mr Quinlan said.

Things had been going well for us right up to Christmas and then the situation deteriorated very quickly.

“We still don’t have clear answers as to how the virus came into the centre but we do attribute the origins of this to the explosion in the number of confirmed Covid positive people across the community in Limerick, both pre-and post-Christmas,” he added.

Milford, as required in these situations, is maintaining daily contact with both HSE and Hiqa and are in turn receiving their full support. Equally, all residents and staff are now being swabbed on a weekly basis.

“These are most difficult times for our nursing home residents and their families and we thank them all for their ongoing forbearance, understanding and support,” he said.

Mr Quinlan also confirmed that some staff who had been off duty have since returned to work while others are expected to be back on duty either later this week or next week.

Earlier this week, The Irish Examiner reported that there have been 360 cases of Covid-19 across 18 outbreaks in nursing and long-term care facilities in the Mid-West region in the first two weeks of 2021. There were 17 Covid-19 related deaths in nursing homes across the region in the same time period.