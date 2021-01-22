Gardaí issue almost 1,000 fines for non-essential travel

Gardaí have issued almost 1,000 fines for non-essential travel this month.

New enforcement powers given to gardaí since January 11 gives them to right to fine people who have engaged in non-essential travel.

Under the Level 5 restrictions, the public is required to stay at home with an exercise limit of 5km in place.

Gardaí said that since January 21, the force has issued 771 fines for non-essential travel.

On top of that, around 200 fines are currently being checked and processed.

Last weekend, more than 300 fines were issued for suspected breaches of the public health regulations related to non-essential travel.

Of the fines issued up to yesterday, 144 were in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, 315 in the East, 213 in the South and 99 in North West.

Gardaí said that of those receiving the fines, 77% have been male and 23% have been female.

There has also 30 fines issued for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations.

Gardaí said that the majority of these fines (26) were issued in retail premises.

“People are advised that under public health regulations they must wear a face mask in retail premise," said a statement.

“Under the regulations, An Garda Síochána can take enforcement action in relation to such matters once it has been informed of the alleged breach by a relevant authority i.e. the manager of a retail premises.”

5km limit

Gardaí have urged the public to plan any weekend activities with 5km limit in mind.

The force will be “continuing its series of checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations”.

A statement highlighted that the 5km limit “includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise”.

The statement added: “The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

“This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.”

John Twomey, the Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security, said that the “vast majority of people” are complying with the non-essential travel regulations.

“This is very welcome,” he said. “However, there are still some people who are not compliant. These regulations are in place to protect public health.

“At a time when significant numbers of people are dying or seriously ill we all need to do all we can to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"If people want to protect our health service and support our doctors, nurses and other front-line workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day to tackle Covid-19 then they should stay home.

“They should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home.”