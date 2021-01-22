Tony Holohan criticises Ryanair’s 'jab and go' advert

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tony Holohan has criticised adverts from Ryanair encouraging people to book flights for the summer for being not very responsible.

The company’s campaign that uses the tagline “jab and go”, encourages people to engage in air travel as Covid-19 vaccinations are being rolled out.

It was reported that the advert garnered 1,600 complaints since airing, according to the UK's Advertising Standards Agency.

Dr Holohan says he'd welcome "every possible deterrent" to stop people travelling in and out of Ireland - and urged people to do the responsible thing.

“There may be inducements for people which I don't think are particularly responsible in terms of some of the advertising we've heard about, you know, people can think about doing now that we've got vaccines on the horizon.

We urge people to avoid all non-essential travel.

This news comes as the European Union “strongly discouraged” non-essential and domestic travel.

The EU is proposing a more co-ordinated approach to travel restrictions across the bloc due to the emergence of Covid-19 variants.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said: "It will be probably necessary to take additional restrictive measures in order to limit the non-essential travels and that is the orientation that we are taking."

When asked about EU collective travel restrictions, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that, at the moment, it was not possible “to move in concert on this island”, so it could be difficult to achieve collective agreement at EU level.

“Ideally, yes, I’d like to see collective action.”