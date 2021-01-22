Almost 10% of all Covid-19 deaths in Ireland occured in one week

New data from the CSO shows that 9.7% of all deaths since the pandemic began occurred in the week ending January 15 
Almost one-tenth of the deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic occurred in the seven days ending Friday, January 15.

That stark statistic is contained in the CSO’s latest tally of deaths from the virus released this morning.

All told, 2,536 people had lost their lives in Ireland as of that date from the virus, meaning that 9.7% of all deaths in the country happened over the course of that week.

It has now emerged that on January 14, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that as many as 1,000 deaths could be expected across the country in the month of January.

The median age for deaths at January 15 was 83, with 1,495 fatal cases of the illness occurring in the over-80s cohort. Some 688 people aged between 65 and 79 have died to date. 

The figure for those aged between 25 and 44 is just 22, though the median age of the 175,082 cases noted as at January 15 was 38 years.

The number of deaths noted in the over-80 age bracket during that week meanwhile was 151.

Dublin had the most number of deaths, with 65 over the seven days, followed by Cork, Limerick, and Mayo with 26, 24, and 21 respectively.

The deaths noted in Mayo are particularly striking given both its relatively low population in comparison with the other named counties, and the fact that the 21 people were the first confirmed fatalities from Covid-19 in the county since last May.

The Belmullet and Claremorris areas in the county have both been hotspots for the disease since the Christmas period, with the former currently standing as the worst affected area in the country, with an incidence rate of 1,334 cases per 100,000 population — more than four times the national average.

There were 175,082 confirmed cases of the virus across Ireland as a January 15, according to the the CSO.

