'Waking up to snow on Sunday': Forecasters warn of bitterly cold weekend ahead

Ireland is set for a bitterly cold weekend with temperatures set to plummet to -4 in parts tonight.

The remainder of the weekend will be cold with showers of sleet and snow.

On Tuesday, Met Éireann issued a weather advisory for the latter half of the week and into the weekend.

They said there's a "risk of frost and icy conditions, with falls of sleet or snow at times."

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says people will be waking up to snow on Sunday.

"Down to -4 tonight and a very cold day ahead again tomorrow," he said.

"A band of sleet and snow crossing the country tomorrow night, with many people waking to a nice covering of light snow on Sunday.

"Just a dusting in some areas but certainly a snow covering for many on Sunday morning with another bitterly cold day ahead."