Covid positive GP continuing to work by phone due to lack of locum cover

Belmullet continues to have the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.
Covid positive GP continuing to work by phone due to lack of locum cover

Dr Fergal Ruane told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the town of Belmullet was shell shocked with the high levels of Covid-19 in their community.

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 08:28
Vivienne Clarke with additional reporting from Greg Murphy

A GP in Belmullet, Co Mayo, who has Covid-19 says he cannot get a locum to cover for him so he has continued to respond to patients by telephone.

Dr Fergal Ruane told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the town of Belmullet was shell shocked with the high levels of Covid-19 in their community.

Belmullet continues to have the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

In the last two weeks up until Monday, one in every 18 people, or just over 5.5% of the population, contracted the virus.

There were 700 cases in the last two weeks with deaths “in the double digits”.

Read More

66% of all ICU patients being treated for Covid-19, says HSE chief

While the rise in cases had been inevitable, the high numbers had been a shock.

"The community was living in fear," he said.

The town was a Covid enclave, in a remote area with a small population.

"We’re a remote community on its own.” 

"Covid had devastated the area, the elderly were dying and people in their 50s were ending up very sick, many in intensive care facing a very slow recovery," he said.

"The community was under severe strain, one of the two local paramedics was in hospital and a local pharmacy had to open with only three staff," he added.

“I have Covid myself, I can’t get a locum, so I am working on the phone.” 

He said he had no choice but to do that as there was no locum available.

The first few days of his illness “were not pleasant” he said.

Dr Ruane said that in the week after Christmas “from 9am to 8pm the phone did not stop ringing.” 

 The community was rallying together, as they always did in difficult times, but people from outside the area were not welcome in Belmullet at the moment, he said.

Read More

Village rocked by death of nurse from Covid-19 as husband rushed to hospital

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Ireland must 'seal its borders' or face repeated lockdowns into 2022, expert says
66% of all ICU patients being treated for Covid-19, says HSE chief 66% of all ICU patients being treated for Covid-19, says HSE chief
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Government making 'a laughing stock' of people with decision not to impose travel quarantine - McGrath
Winter weather Jan 21st 2021

'Waking up to snow on Sunday': Forecasters warn of bitterly cold weekend ahead

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices