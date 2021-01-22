66% of all ICU patients being treated for Covid-19, says HSE chief

The CEO of the HSE says 66% (211) of all ICU patients are being treated for Covid-19.

In a tweet, Paul Reid said the health service has never seen such a number of people being treated "for the same illness".

He also said that there are 300 patients outside of the ICU who are also receiving respiratory support.

"We're battling hard to sustain safe levels of care but it's getting harder," Mr Reid said.

"Nothing is more serious."

A further 51 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed on Thursday with 2,608 new cases.

NPHET estimates the reproduction number of the disease is now between 0.5 and 0.8, saying substantial progress has been made in the last few weeks.

However, health officials say any reduction in the number of people in hospital with the virus will be "very slow".

There were 1.923 patients being treated in public hospitals last night.

Professor Philip Nolan from NPHET's modelling advisory group says it could take a while for those numbers to come down.

"Each week when you see that things are improving slowly, let that be a signal to us to keep up the efforts that are leading to that improvement.

"We expect to see a slow improvement in the number of people in hospital and intensive care over the coming weeks."