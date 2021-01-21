51 further deaths with 2,608 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

There have been 51 further Covid-19 deaths in Ireland.

There have also been 2,608 new confirmed cases of the virus here.

The figures come as clinical nurse manager Bernie Waterhouse spoke movingly earlier today of her 10 months so far working on a Covid-19 ward at St James Hospital.

Among the challenges she described were “the acuity of the Covid patients we are looking after on the wards; they deteriorate very quickly, they die very quickly or go to ICU very quickly.” Days on the ward when a number of patients pass away or become so ill as to need ICU care are very difficult for the staff also, she said.

On Thursday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil that the Government’s plan is to vaccinate every Irish citizen and resident by the end of September.

The projection is based on approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the European Medicines Agency, scheduled for January 29.