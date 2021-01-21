51 further deaths with 2,608 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

The figures come as the Health Minister said that the Government’s plan is to vaccinate every Irish citizen and resident by the end of September
51 further deaths with 2,608 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 17:06
Steve Neville

There have been 51 further Covid-19 deaths in Ireland.

There have also been 2,608 new confirmed cases of the virus here.

The figures come as clinical nurse manager Bernie Waterhouse spoke movingly earlier today of her 10 months so far working on a Covid-19 ward at St James Hospital.

Among the challenges she described were “the acuity of the Covid patients we are looking after on the wards; they deteriorate very quickly, they die very quickly or go to ICU very quickly.”  Days on the ward when a number of patients pass away or become so ill as to need ICU care are very difficult for the staff also, she said.

On Thursday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil that the Government’s plan is to vaccinate every Irish citizen and resident by the end of September.

The projection is based on approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the European Medicines Agency, scheduled for January 29.

Read More

Holohan: Current tests will miss 40% of Covid cases coming into country

More in this section

Doctor and female patient sitting at the desk and talking in clinic near window. Medicine and health care concept. Green is ma Two-thirds increase in eating disorder hospital admissions
'Covid-19 patients deteriorate very quickly, they die very quickly', says nurse manager 'Covid-19 patients deteriorate very quickly, they die very quickly', says nurse manager
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 29, 2020 NI coronavirus lockdown could be extended to March 5
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 12, 2021

NI coronavirus lockdown restrictions extended to March 5

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices