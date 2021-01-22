Rural dwellers 'tearing their hair out' as Government admits broadband could take seven years

People in rural Ireland are “tearing their hair out with stress” over broadband issues while trying to homeschool and work from home, a West Cork TD said.

And Independent Michael Collins said the Government must consider a different approach to bridging the digital divide after news that it could take up to seven years to fully roll-out the national broadband plan (NBP).

Michael Collins: State must consider investing in private wireless operators. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The largest telecommunications project ever undertaken by the Government here plans to install around 146,000km of fibre to connect over half a million homes, covering 96% of Ireland’s land mass.

It hopes to deliver high-speed broadband to approximately 115,000 farms, schools and businesses in the first two years, with an additional 70,000-100,000 per year after that.

But before the fibre can be laid, the rollout area must be surveyed so that all existing infrastructure can be used to ensure efficiencies.

Mr Collins raised the shocking lack of basic broadband in vast areas of the country with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dáil yesterday.

Mr Varadkar while the Government would like to deliver the NBP faster, it was being rolled out as quickly as possible. But he said realistically, it could be between five to seven years before the entire scheme is up and running.

Mr Collins said that is no good to thousands of people in broadband blackspots now who are tearing their hair out trying to homeschool and work from home.

“I have families in places like Kilmacsimon, Drimoleague, Coomhola in Bantry, all looking for, all screaming for broadband,” he said.

“They can’t wait five or seven years for this plan. They need broadband now, for work, for school and to run their businesses.

“I have had representations from one Leaving Cert student who can’t even get mobile phone coverage in his area, let alone broadband.”

He said the State must consider investing in private wireless operators, who with a €10,000 investment to install base stations, could deliver broadband with speeds of up to 70mbps within weeks to some of these communities.

“They must be part of the solution in the short-term,” he said.