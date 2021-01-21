Blarney Woollen Mills owner appeals rejection of major development

Cork City Council refused planning permission for a large mixed-use development, including an 80-bed hotel, 70 apartments and Lidl supermarket, on the site of the former Blarney Park Hotel in the village
Blarney Woollen Mills owner appeals rejection of major development

The plans provide for a new 80-bed hotel, a Lidl supermarket with an off-licence and café as well as a commercial building containing a restaurant/delicatessen, shop and hair/beauty salon, together with offices and 70 apartments. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 17:00
Sean McCarthaigh

The owner of Blarney Woollen Mills is seeking to overturn a recent decision to block its plans for a major regeneration of a large site within a short distance of Blarney Castle in Cork.

Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings (ICLH), which is part of the Blarney Group headed by businesswoman Freda Hayes, is appealing the recent decision by Cork City Council to refuse planning permission for a large mixed-use development on the site of the former Blarney Park Hotel in the village.

The plans provide for a new 80-bed hotel, a Lidl supermarket with an off-licence and café as well as a commercial building containing a restaurant/delicatessen, shop and hair/beauty salon, together with offices and 70 apartments.

ICLH said the plans would protect and enhance the existing character of the area without compromising the views of Blarney Castle as well as promoting social and cultural amenities and encouraging the development of a vibrant community spirit.

Similar plans for a smaller mixed-used development were refused in 2014, while a proposal for a primary healthcare centre on the site was rejected last year.

While the principle of a hotel on the site was acceptable, council planners said the proposed four-storey building would have a detrimental impact on Blarney Castle and estate. 

Read More

Cork City Council confirm cancellation of St Patrick's Day Parade

They ruled that the overall scheme represented “excessive overdevelopment of a sensitive site” and was “substandard” as well as being “visually obtrusive” and “out of character” with the surrounding area.

Blarney Castle estate opposed the proposed development, claiming it would have a harmful impact on the tourist attraction because of its negative impact on views to and from the castle,
Blarney Castle estate opposed the proposed development, claiming it would have a harmful impact on the tourist attraction because of its negative impact on views to and from the castle,

The council said it was not satisfied that such a sensitive site was a suitable location for a supermarket, while also concerned it would create unacceptable levels of traffic congestion in the area.

The proposed development has been opposed by the Blarney Castle estate which claimed it would have a harmful impact on the tourist attraction because of its negative impact on views to and from the castle, its gardens and the village’s historic centre.

The Irish Georgian Society also warned the excessive scale of the development would have an adverse effect on views of the castle which it described as “a protected structure of national importance”.

However, the proposed development has received support from Blarney GAA Club, Blarney Community Council and Brand Blarney.

An Taisce claimed the proposed hotel was appropriate but claimed the supermarket was “problematic”.

A decision by An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is due by mid-May.

Read More

Water pipes as 'thin as tissue' have Cork villagers at wits end 

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 18th January 2021 51 further deaths with 2,608 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland
Doctor and female patient sitting at the desk and talking in clinic near window. Medicine and health care concept. Green is ma Two-thirds increase in eating disorder hospital admissions
'Covid-19 patients deteriorate very quickly, they die very quickly', says nurse manager 'Covid-19 patients deteriorate very quickly, they die very quickly', says nurse manager
developmentplanning permissionplace: blarneyorganisation: blarney woollen millsorganisation: blarney castle
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 12, 2021

NI coronavirus lockdown restrictions extended to March 5

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices