Cork’s Adam King will light up the nation tonight with a virtual hug

Adam King (6) from Cork on The Late Late Toy Show 2020. Photo: Andres Poveda Photography

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 12:50
Caitlín Griffin

He melted hearts when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show to showcase his virtual hugs.

Adam King (6) from Cork shared his Covid-19 inspired greeting with Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy but tonight he will be sharing it with the nation as part of National Hugging Day.

His virtual hug sign is set to light up locations around Cork, Waterford and Dublin city centres.

The Toy Show star is encouraging people to send a virtual hug today to someone they care about.

Adam shared his first virtual hug today on Twitter with America’s new President and Vice President, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Cork's City Hall and County Hall, as well as the 'Shakey' bridge, are among the locations that will be lit up this evening.

Taking to social media, Adam said: "Because we can't hug each other, I am sending a virtual hug to all of you. So keep an eye out, as you might catch one!"

The news comes after An Post made Adam’s virtual hug into a special postmark in December.

Adam also received a surprise video call with retired astronaut Chris Hadfield after sharing his interest in becoming a future CAPCOM.

national hugging day#covid-19
