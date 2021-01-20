Lucky player scoops €1m in Lotto Pus draw   

One player scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw to win the money
Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 22:19
Steve Neville

Someone is €1m richer following Wednesday’s Lotto draw.

One player scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw to win the money.

The winning numbers were 17, 20, 29, 33, 37, 42 and the bonus was 16.

There was no winner of the main Lotto draw however one player won €112,078 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers drawn in the main Lotto draw were 10, 15, 18, 23, 28, 33 and the bonus was 38.

With there being no winner of €7.5m jackpot, Saturday’s draw will be worth an estimated €8m.

There was also no winner in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that a EuroMillions player in Cork won €500,000.

The player won the top prize in Tuesday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at Ross’s Centra store in the centre of Watergrasshill village.

