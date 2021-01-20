Department invites IMO to talks over public health doctors dispute

The Department of Health has invited the Irish Medical Organisation to talks about resolving the public health specialists dispute.

They were due to go on three days' strike on three separate dates this month but called it off due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

News the Government wants to talk comes just days after the Irish Examiner revealed a number of the country’s public health doctors were considering quitting their jobs, citing low morale over the stalled contract negotiations with the Government.

While some specialists in public health medicine (SPHM) are contemplating early retirement, others are considering job offers from abroad.

At least three have received offers to work remotely from their homes in Ireland as public health specialists in the UK.

In addition, a fourth has also received a job offer to work remotely with the World Health Organization.

Dr Ger McDarby, a Galway-based former palliative care physician and emergency medicine doctor, said she was considering the job offer because "they value what I do".

The country’s 91 specialists of public health medicine – who help manage the outbreak of infectious diseases – have been trying for 18 years to get consultant status and contracts.

As reported last week, the Irish Medical Organisation was planning to review matters again at the end of January.

A spokesperson for the IMO said on Wednesday night: “The Public Health Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation has welcomed an invitation from the Department of Health to talks to resolve the ongoing dispute between public health doctors and the department about the extension of consultant status to public health. “

Dr Ina Kelly, chairperson of the Public Health Committee of the IMO said: “The onus is now clearly on the department to resolve the issue and to extend consultant status to public health as a matter of urgency.

We welcome this invitation to talks but what we really need now is action. This issue has been discussed enough.

“We need resolution and the resolution must be the implementation of the repeated recommendations of various Government-appointed committees, who all agree that consultant status must be extended to public health as is the case internationally.”

Public health specialists have employment contracts that, in effect, give them the same status as an admin secretary.

Although their roles with the regional departments of public health are primarily investigating complex Covid-19 cases and outbreaks, a historic and ongoing lack of resources means they cannot not do anything else.

This is despite also being qualified to work in other areas of public health medicine, including managing health intelligence and data, and working in areas of health improvement.