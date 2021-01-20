ISPCA appeal for information on dead dog found wrapped in a shower curtain and dumped in drain

The Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has made an appeal for information after a dead German Shepard was found, covered by a shower curtain, and dumped in a drain in county Donegal.

The deceased dog was found by a member of the public in a drainage pit near Ballinahoe in the village of Burnfoot.

The ISPCA was immediately alerted.

Senior ISPCA inspector Kevin McKinley was the one who responded to the passer-by’s call, and he said he was "shocked" by what he saw when he arrived on the scene.

It was shocking and irresponsible to discover an animal discarded in this manner, clearly showing no respect for either the dog or the environment.

“I scanned the deceased dog for a microchip and although microchipping is a legal requirement, there was no chip present, making it difficult to locate an owner.

“Investigations are continuing and we are appealing to the public to get in touch in confidence with any information to assist us with our inquiries,” he added.

Anyone with information or who suspects animal cruelty, abuse or neglect to an animal has been asked to contact the ISPCA’s Animal Cruelty Helpline, in confidence on 1890 515 515.

The ISPCA can also be contacted via their website, or by emailing: helpline@ispca.ie.