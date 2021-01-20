President Higgins leads tributes to former Fianna Fáil TD and Senator Brian Hillery

President Higgins: 'Those who served with him in the Oireachtas will remember Brian as always courteous, and as a warm and intelligent man.'
The late Fianna Fáil TD and Senator, Brian Hillery. File Picture: Alchetron

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 16:34
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the late Fianna Fáil TD and Senator Brian Hillery who has died.

Between 1977 and 1997 he served a number of terms in both Houses of the Oireachtas, first as a Senator and later as a TD for Dún Laoghaire.

The President said the news of the death of Brian Hillery will have been received with great sadness by all those with an interest in politics and economics, by those who encountered him in a long life of public service, and particularly by his colleagues in the Fianna Fáil Party.

"Those who served with him in the Oireachtas will remember Brian as always courteous, and as a warm and intelligent man. 

"Those of us who had the privilege of knowing him personally and enjoying his company will hold the warmest memories of him. Sabina and I send our sincere condolences to his wife Miriam (née Davy), daughter Clíona and sons Conor, Eugene, Brian and Gavin, his wider family, and to all those who will have been deeply affected by his passing," the President said.

Dr Hillery died following a short illness, aged.

Survived by his wife Miriam (née Davy), daughter Cliona and sons Conor, Eugene, Brian and Gavin. 

He was a nephew of the late President Patrick Hillery.

A native of Miltown Malbay in Co Clare, he was Professor of Industrial Relations at UCD from 1974 until 1988.

