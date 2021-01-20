Closure of schools for children with special educational needs a 'cruel blow to families'

Four advocacy groups representing children with special educational needs and their families have said that they are deeply disappointed that schools will not be reopening on Thursday.

Late last night the Department of Education conceded that the phased return of special schools and classes could not go-ahead.

The announcement came after trade unions Fórsa and the INTO said they could not support the plans to reopen.

The INTO said it had heard concerns that many parents whose children have special educational needs, and additional underlying health conditions, do not have confidence in sending their children back to school at this time.

Education Minister Norma Foley and Minster for Special Education Josepha Madigan hit out at the unions saying that the re-opening of schools "will regrettably not be possible owing to a lack of co-operation by key staff unions in the primary sector."

Four groups - AsIAm, Down Syndrome Ireland, Family Carers Ireland and Inclusion Ireland - have now urged the Government and unions to re-engage on special education.

The groups said that they recognise the concerns that parties involved have for their members “but they hope that with continued engagement between all parties, a way forward can be found that works in everyone’s interests”.

The groups added that “the welfare of vulnerable children must remain the central focus, and urgent additional supports were now required for the children and families affected to avert a child wellbeing crisis”.

They stated that they are also writing to the Taoiseach “seeking a meeting to discuss the range of supports required”.

A spokesperson for the groups said: “The latest news on the continued closure of schools for children with special educational needs is another cruel blow to families.

“We cannot stress enough the scale of the impact the closure of schools is having on some children with special educational needs. We’re asking again for their needs to be prioritised, and for all parties to re-engage on this issue to get these children back to school.

“The blame game is not helpful in achieving the goals we all share for children with special educational needs”.

The spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, while talks continue, children with special educational needs continue to regress and see the decline of key skills - some severely.

“This is moving out of the realm of education, and we are facing a welfare and wellbeing crisis for these children and their families. We need additional supports made available as a matter of urgency.

“We are today writing to An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin to seek a meeting, and will be asking him to co-ordinate a whole-of-Government response to the issues facing the families we represent, and for every effort be made to alleviate the pressure on children with special education needs and their families.”

Earlier today calls were made for the Taoiseach to directly intervene in talks to reopen special education as the responsible Ministers have "lost control" of the situation.

Opposition parties have rounded on Education Minister Norma Foley and have questioned her ability to get children with special education needs back into the classroom following two failed attempts.

Sinn Féin and Labour have also hit out at Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan after she compared children with additional needs not attending school to the mother and baby homes.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil that responsibility for the "mess" lies squarely with the Government as they failed to develop a Plan B.