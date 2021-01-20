HSE asks to delay Pac appearance over Covid-19 vaccine rollout pressures

Procurement practices to come under scrutiny, with €1.1bn paid out in just two months, including €14m for ventilators from China that were never used
The HSE has requested a delay to its scheduled appearance before the Public Accounts Committee. Picture: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland 

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 15:30
Cianan Brennan

The HSE has requested a delay to its scheduled appearance before the Public Accounts Committee due to the pressure it is experiencing regarding the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The executive had been due to appear before the PAC in two sessions on February 3 and 4. 

The sessions were expected to focus, among other things, upon procurement practices within the health service, both prior to and during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, assistant national director with the HSE Ray Mitchell last week wrote to the committee clerk of PAC requesting a stay due to the “current crises situation with the Covid pandemic and the rollout of the vaccination programme”.

“Obviously the HSE is always committed to attending the committee and supporting its work,” he said.

“I would ask if it is at all possible if the committee would please consider rescheduling meeting with the HSE when things stabilise.”

This will facilitate the CEO and management team and staff to continue their focus on the current serious situation with Covid-19 and on the work on the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Mr Mitchell added: "Of course the decision is a matter for the committee."

Nevertheless, he said he would be “most grateful” for the PAC’s “understanding, assistance and support in this matter at this most difficult and critical time”.

The correspondence will be considered at PAC’s private meeting on Thursday. 

While the committee will vote regarding whether or not to accept the request, sources suggest the committee members may not be willing to do so.

The HSE is expected to come under scrutiny at PAC for its procurement practices since the beginning of the pandemic, which saw €1.1bn paid out in just two months, including €14m for ventilators from China that were never used and €9m for hand sanitiser which contained an ingredient toxic to human skin.

