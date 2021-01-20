Number of Covid patients in hospital falls for second day in a row

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen for the second day in a row.

It is the first time it has happened since the end of November.

This morning, there are 1,919 people in Irish hospitals with the virus.

The number includes public hospitals as well as private hospitals that are providing assistance to the HSE.

In the past 24 hours, there were 135 admissions to hospitals and 140 discharges.

Overall, it is just over a 1% fall from yesterday's total while it is an increase of 9% on last Wednesday.

Last night, there were 209 people with the disease in intensive care - the highest figure since the pandemic began.

HSE chief Paul Reid said teams are under "unrelenting strain" in hospitals and the community because of Covid-19.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says she fears for the days ahead.

"It's likely that the high number of deaths will continue at least for a number of days.

"It is difficult to predict but it is unlikely that they will shoot back down again.

"It takes some time for the seriously ill to emerge in this surge and then it takes time for that to level off and go down again.

"Unfortunately, the news is unlikely to be good for some days ahead."