140 garda trainees and reserves to support policing of Level 5 restrictions

Some 140 garda trainees and reserves have been attested today to support the policing of Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions.

71 new gardaí and 69 garda reserves will be used as part of the organisation’s response to maximise front-line capacity.

A statement revealed that the 71 newly sworn-in members of the force commenced their garda training in May 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These members have undertaken a blend of on-line learning, on-site learning in the Garda College, and experiential learning in training Garda stations.

“These 71 Garda trainees will now take on operational responsibilities.”

The new gardaí include 54 male and 17 female members and will be located across the country.

23 will be in the South, 17 in Dublin, 15 in the East and 16 in the Northwest.

The 69 garda reserves have undergone training “to prepare them to contribute to front-line policing including public compliance with health guidelines and regulations”.

The statement went on to say: “In addition, a re-deployment of uniform personnel from administrative roles to front-line operational duties took place over the last week”.

Of the reserves 13 are being allocated to Dublin, 26 to the East, 18 to the South and 12 to the Northwest.

37 of the reserves are male while 32 are female.

‘Crime has continued’

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that “a very important aspect of the work of An Garda Síochána throughout the pandemic has been day-to-day engagement with the most vulnerable.

“Often gardaí have been people’s only interaction or contact, their only support. The newly attested garda members and reserves will help support this work and that no one in need will feel as though they are dealing with this alone.

"Crime has continued during the pandemic, and the dedication and professionalism of gardaí has allowed us to maintain our operational pace over the past ten months. At all times, gardaí across the country have continued to focus on preventing and detecting criminality.”

Comm Harris said that members of the Gardaí “regularly face dangerous, uncertain situations in order to assist and protect the public”.

He said: “It takes true mettle to come forward at a critical period in the country’s fight against this virus and be prepared to give it all to protecting the public from the frontline.

"The 69 garda reserves have willingly committed their time to support the ongoing efforts to keep people safe and will form an integral part of our policing effort moving forward.

"The newly attested members and reserves will help ensure community policing, crime detection and prevention, as well as the policing of public health regulations are all efficiently conducted.”