Man due in court for scaling fence on grounds of Leinster House

Incident forced the locking of a number of gates and doors internally on Tuesday afternoon
Man due in court for scaling fence on grounds of Leinster House

The man appeared to scale a fence on the Merrion Street side of the complex this afternoon. File picture.

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 18:32
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A man is to appear in court after being arrested in the grounds of Leinster House.

The man appeared to scale a fence on the Merrion Street side of the complex this afternoon, forcing the locking of a number of gates and doors internally.

Gardaí said in a statement: "Gardaí in Pearse Street were alerted to a public order incident at Leinster House, Merrion Square, this afternoon Tuesday January 19, at approximately 3pm.

"A man (late 20s) was arrested at the scene after entering into the grounds of Leinster House. 

"He was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, tomorrow morning, Wednesday January 20, 2021, at 10.30am"

More in this section

Sir Van Morrison petition Van Morrison launches legal challenge against live music ban
Brexit NI fishermen fear they will lose out under ‘discriminatory’ UK system
Ireland's first Covid-19 vaccine recipient gets second dose  Ireland's first Covid-19 vaccine recipient gets second dose 
leinster housearrest
Garda stock

140 garda trainees and reserves to support policing of Level 5 restrictions

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices