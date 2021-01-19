Man due in court for scaling fence on grounds of Leinster House

A man is to appear in court after being arrested in the grounds of Leinster House.

The man appeared to scale a fence on the Merrion Street side of the complex this afternoon, forcing the locking of a number of gates and doors internally.

Gardaí said in a statement: "Gardaí in Pearse Street were alerted to a public order incident at Leinster House, Merrion Square, this afternoon Tuesday January 19, at approximately 3pm.

"A man (late 20s) was arrested at the scene after entering into the grounds of Leinster House.

"He was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, tomorrow morning, Wednesday January 20, 2021, at 10.30am"