Advisory issued for entire country with weather ‘becoming increasingly wintry’ 

Met Éireann has issued an advisory for the entire country with the weather set to get more wintry later in the week.

The advisory comes into place from midnight on Wednesday and will remain until Sunday night.

The weather forecaster stated: “Turning colder from Wednesday with weather conditions becoming increasingly wintry for the rest of the week.

“Risk of frost and icy conditions, with falls of sleet or snow at times.”

There is still a status yellow rainfall warning in place for much of the northern half of the country.

A rainfall warning for all of Connacht, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal is in place until 9pm this evening.

Met Éireann has warned that “heavy rainfall will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm, with higher accumulations in mountainous areas.

“This will bring a risk of some river and localised flooding”.

The UK Met Office has also issued a status yellow rain warning for all of Northern Ireland.

“Heavy rain and, later, hill snow likely leads to some disruption during Tuesday and Wednesday,” it stated.

The warning in the North remains in place until midday on Wednesday.

Ireland will see rain with the risk of scattered wintry showers in the western half of the country on Wednesday.

Thursday will see “good sunny spells” but again there will be showers with some turning wintry.

Met Éireann is predicting that temperatures will fall well below zero come the weekend.

On Friday night temperatures are set to drop to minus four, with Met Éireann saying “widespread frost” is likely to set in.

At the weekend, Met Éireann is predicting sunny spells and scattered showers with wintry falls.

Highest temperatures will be “ranging from 2 to 6 degrees” but there will be “widespread frost both nights with temperatures dropping to minus four degrees in places”.