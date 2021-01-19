Calls for fast-tracked citizenship for immigrant healthcare workers

There have been calls for Irish citizenship applications to be fast-tracked for immigrant healthcare workers who fought on the front lines of Covid, many of whom contracted the virus while at work.

In France, an expedited citizenship programme for immigrant healthcare workers, cleaners, and shop workers was reported to have benefited over 700 people so far.

Some German and Canadian states have also offered a streamlined residency process to immigrant doctors.

Now, a petition has been started by Dr Mohsin Kamal, calling for a similar speeding up of the Irish naturalisation process for healthcare workers.

The #FastTrackCitizenship petition has received over 2,400 signatures and has been trending on Twitter.

Dr Kamal, who works as a registrar in Crumlin Children's Hospital, came to Ireland in 2016 from Pakistan.

"All of the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers did amazing work here during the pandemic, we risked our lives.

"I think the Department of Health needs to advocate for us now. So many Irish doctors support us in this, this is the time to act,” he said.

Dr Kamal’s young children are Irish, including a boy born during the pandemic.

He said healthcare workers are not looking for automatic citizenship, only that the long process be shortened.

Dr Abid Farooq, who works as a urology registrar in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, says many immigrant healthcare workers leave the Irish healthcare system because they don't get the same career progression opportunities as Irish citizens.

They are picked last for any training posts due to EU community preference. While they can apply for Irish citizenship after residing in Ireland for five years, the application process can take three to four years for some people.

Dr Farooq worked in urology for five years back home in Pakistan. He has been working in Ireland for almost two years, but can't get into a higher specialist training scheme to become a consultant.

Dr Farooq also caught Covid back in November.

"I tested positive on November 8. During that month it was level five, so everything was closed.

"I was not going anywhere except the hospital. My wife also tested positive. I was very concerned about my three-year-old daughter, but she tested negative twice. That was a blessing."

He says he will be working in different hospitals on temporary contracts forever unless he gets citizenship.

"After roughly one year and a half years, they won't extend my contract. If someone is working in the same post for the last three years, they have to be offered a permanent contract. They don't want to do this.

"I have a daughter who is three years old. She has started [pre]school. She has friends. How can I move her every year to a totally different place?"

He also has to pay €600 in total for GNIB cards for him and his wife to entitle them to re-entry.

You have to give your fingerprints, I feel like a criminal. I am a law-abiding citizen.

When his temporary contract runs out, and if he can't find another job, he will be deported from Ireland.

Dr Farooq says he can't understand why more permanent jobs are not offered to immigrants like him, considering the health service is already understaffed.

If he could apply for citizenship, he would be able to get a permanent contract and apply for training.

However, his neighbours, who have already been living in Ireland for over five years and have applied for citizenship, have been waiting three years for their application to be processed. Dr Farooq says he cannot wait this long.

"It can take almost nine years for some people... I really love Ireland, I really love Irish people and patients, they are so talkative, smiley and friendly.

But I can't stay here, moving every year. I want to settle down with my family.

When asked about the campaign, the Department of Justice said: "All applications for a certificate of naturalisation are processed and assessed individually in accordance with legislation. There are no provisions to apply different criteria depending on the category of employment of the applicant.

"Currently there are no plans to amend the qualifying reckonable residency conditions as set out in the Irish Nationality and Citizenship 1956 Act as amended."