Beacon Hospital signs safety net deal with HSE

The Beacon hospital in Dublin has agreed with the HSE to treat public patients as part of the fight against Covid-19.

The private facility will provide up to 30% capacity if needed by the health service to help ease the pressure on the public system.

Michael Cullen, CEO, Beacon Hospital said the agreement addresses concerns they had raised and the hospital is comfortable with the agreement.

For the past four months, the hospital said 15-20% of its surgical capacity and 55% of the ICU has been dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of public patients with complex, time-sensitive issues.

The Beacon has also offered the use of a newly built vaccination centre to support the vaccination programme.

The centre has the capacity to do up to 9,000 vaccinations per week and has already been used to vaccinate almost 1500 HSE frontline workers.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said they are happy to accept this offer saying the centre will prove very useful in the coming months.

Mr Reid said he is pleased that the 18 private hospitals have now joined the agreement.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly also welcomed the agreement between the HSE and the Beacon hospital.

“I’m delighted that the Beacon has signed up. This is very much a Team Ireland moment.”

He thanked all the private hospitals for signing up.