Midlands communities warned to be on alert for flooding during rainfall warning

The Minister with responsibility for flooding says communities along the Shannon need to particularly alert over the next 48 hours.

A Status Yellow warning for heavy rain is in place until 9pm tonight across Connacht, the midlands and north-west.

Met Éireann says up to 50 millimetres of rain could fall in places and there is a risk of some rivers overflowing.

Minister of State, Patrick O'Donovan, says homes and businesses along the Shannon need to be especially wary.

"In a lot of cases, the water level is still high and the ground is saturated.

"Prolonged spells of heavy rain is obviously going to cause a lot of difficulties.

"My advice would be to make sure that you keep up to speed on what is going on and obviously those communities that have experience of this should seek, get and follow the advice from their local authority."

Here is the latest air temperature 🌡️ , rainfall 🌧️ and cloud ☁️forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. It covers the period from now until Thursday morning. More weather forecast information for the coming days and outlook period can be found here: ➡️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/yqG5laUGXM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 19, 2021

Mr O'Donovan said people should remain on alert even after the weather alert has passed.

"It takes a long period of time for that water to take effect and it can be several days later when the Shannon unleashes its power in a very incremental, creeping but powerful way.

"These are areas that we are obviously very worried about."

According to Met Éireann, the day will begin wet and breezy with heavy spells of rain over the northern half of the country.

There will be further rain and drizzle over the southern half of the country becoming intermittent during the afternoon.

Tonight, outbreaks of rain can be expected across the country but will gradually clear to scattered showers.