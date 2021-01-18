Government considering fourth interim report into 'Grace' foster abuse scandal

The Commission of Investigation into the ‘Grace’ foster abuse case has submitted its fourth interim report to Government, which it is currently considering.

The Inquiry, headed up by barrister Marjorie Farrelly, was established after the Irish Examiner in 2015 and 2016 revealed the scale of abuse against the girl and 46 other children and young adults who stayed at a foster home in the South-East.

The Commission is investigating the circumstances around the referral of the 47 intellectually disabled children and young adults to the foster home between the late 1980s and 2013.

Several of those who stayed at the home allegedly suffered savage sexual abuse and neglect at the hands of the foster family.

Despite concerns about abuse being raised as far back as 1993, one woman identified as ‘Grace’ was allowed to remain in the home on a full-time basis until 2009.

In a reply to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil Kilkenny TD John McGuinness, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Farrelly Commission commenced work on May 15, 2017, and was due to submit its phase one final report within one year of commencing its work.

The Commission's work is ongoing. It has been granted four extensions to allow it to complete its investigations.

“The Minister of State for Disability, Anne Rabbitte, TD and I met the Commission on September 21 2020 to discuss its work and reporting timeframe," Mr Donnelly said.

"Minister Rabbitte and Department officials had a further meeting with the Commission on October 2. The Commission submitted an interim report to me on January 11, 2021. Minister Rabbitte and I are considering this report”

Ms Rabbitte’s predecessor Finian McGrath reluctantly granted the last extension but said he was concerned about the length of time it was taking the Commission to do its work.

In 2017, Grace was awarded €6.3m by the High Court for the failures of the State to properly care for her. In Grace’s case, she languished in the home for almost 14 years, after an original decision to remove her from the home was overturned.