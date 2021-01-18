Government and Fáilte Ireland announce €3.2m funding for outdoor recreation  projects

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 each
Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced almost €3.2m in funding for the country’s trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 18:10
Caitlín Griffin

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced almost €3.2m funding for the country’s trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

A total of 173 projects will be carried out countrywide under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The funding announced on Monday will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 each.

Some of the successful projects in Cork include the redevelopment of disability access in Island Wood, while Kerry will receive funding for the development of public amenity space at the Tralee Bay Coastal walkway/cycleway.

Limerick will receive almost €175,000 for trails, walkways and cycleways across the county.

Announcing the funding, Ms Humphrey said: “The last year has demonstrated more than ever the importance of outdoor amenities for our physical and mental wellbeing.

“There has been a notable increase in the number of people using our walking trails, cycleways, parks and other resources to exercise and keep fit while respecting the guidelines on social distancing during the Covid-19 crisis.” 

Orla Carroll, director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland, has welcomed its partnership with the Government on this project saying: “Outdoor recreation will play a vital role in helping tourism businesses throughout Ireland recover from the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Fáilte Ireland will be investing €4m in the ORIS scheme over each of the next three years, which supports the work of local communities that provide well-maintained, easily accessible recreational trails across the country.”

