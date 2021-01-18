'Frightening' rise in online gambling during Covid-19, reports Limerick treatment centre 

An addiction treatment centre in Co Limerick is dealing with what a senior counsellor describes as a "frightening" increase in problems created by online gambling during the pandemic.

Michael Guerin, who works at Cuan Mhuire in Bruree, said: "Online gambling has taken off to new levels during the pandemic. It was always there, creating problems for young men in particular, but now it has got to a new and frightening level, and we are seeing more women getting into financial difficulties, getting hooked on the varied packages on offer by gambling and gaming organisations."

Mr Guerin said part of the difficulty was the huge rise in the number of people out of work, who were stuck at home and finding it hard to cope with the lockdown. He said many are turning to online gambling and gaming as a distraction.

It starts off low, but for an increasing number it just escalates out of control and they find themselves addicted to the thing. It's the perfect storm."

Mr Guerin said the companies offering these gambling and gaming products "have very strategically placed advertisements on all kinds of ways to make quick money. In recent months, as the lockdown continues, we've seen a 50% increase in the number of people contacting us for help. Most have gambling problems which have hit them quite recently."

The Cuan Mhuire counsellor also said the centre was seeing rising numbers who traditionally would have made modest bets in bookmakers, but have now switched to gambling online.

We are also finding men, in particular, who would have modest bets in a bookmakers shop with cash, emerging with problems having opened up online accounts as the bookmakers shops are closed.

Mr Guerin said home drinking has also tipped many people into alcoholism.

"The increase in people contacting us also includes a significant number of people who would have been regarded as social drinkers, who have gone over the line into alcoholism through home drinking.

"These would have been pub drinkers, who would regulate the amount of alcohol they took in a pub. But at home they get into heavier drinking, particularly with shorts and wine. In the pub, they would have pints, or half whiskeys or a glass of wine. But at home there are no measures and before they realise it, they are in trouble."