‘No resolution’ between Government and Stormont leaders over sharing passenger data

The Northern Ireland Executive is seeking access data on passenger locator forms filled out by people arriving in Ireland who may travel on to the North.
‘No resolution’ between Government and Stormont leaders over sharing passenger data
Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill told MLAs that no resolution has yet been found over the sharing of passenger data (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 14:51
Rebecca Black, PA

No resolution has been reached between Stormont leaders and the Irish Government over the sharing of passenger data.

Last week, Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill criticised Irish leaders for failing to share information on travellers arriving on the island during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive is seeking access data on passenger locator forms filled out by people arriving in Ireland who may travel on to Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill indicated on Thursday that they planned to raise the matter directly with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Ms O’Neill told the Assembly on Monday that no resolution has yet been found.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (NI Assembly/PA)

She was responding to a question by Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers.

“We have raised this issue on every occasion we have had opportunity to raise the issue, and I think it is really regrettable there hasn’t been a resolution as of yet,” Ms O’Neill told MLAs.

“I hope that perhaps Wednesday’s meeting will allow some opportunity for there to be a way forward.

“We believe the (legal) issues have been resolved so I don’t see any barrier now in terms of information being shared.

“That works both ways, it’s north/south, it’s south/north, it’s east/west. I think it is really, really important that these things are looked at from purely a public health point of view and that no-one plays politics with this issue, it’s far too serious.

“I think a conversation at the highest level of government is the way to resolve these things. There is a political solution to the issue of travel and I hope that can be found.”

Read More

19 further deaths and 640 new Covid cases in Northern Ireland 

More in this section

Winter weather Jan 16th 2021 24-hour status yellow rainfall warning and chance of flooding for 11 counties
Further Education Minister Simon Harris Leaving Cert decision needed by the end of the month, Simon Harris warns
Wexford Hospital 'Another true Covid hero': Tributes paid as popular nurse with Covid-19 dies
coronavirusdatapa-sourceplace: republic of irelandplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus

19 further deaths and 640 new Covid cases in Northern Ireland 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices