Number of Covid patients in hospital rises above 2,000 for first time

As of 8am, there are 2,023 Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital.
The Chief Medical Officer warned the situation in Irish hospitals remains "stark".

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 09:58
Michelle McGlynn

The number of people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has risen above 2,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Over 400 patients are receiving "high grade" ventilation and respiratory support both inside and outside of ICU.

HSE Chief Paul Reid has reminded people that they can help to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by following the current public health guidelines and restrictions and reducing their contacts.

"Our national critical care surge plans are activated. We're working really hard to remain in control. Your help counts," said Mr Reid.

Yesterday, 2,944 new cases and 13 further deaths were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Dr Tony Holohan said that people of all ages are being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units.

"There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them."

Looking ahead to this week, Dr Holohan asked people to consider their choices and to make the right ones.

"Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees."

Dr Mary Favier, a member of NPHET and Covid-19 advisor to the Irish College of General Practitioners, said this lockdown is not the same as the first one.

Dr Favier said that we are not doing enough and there is still too much movement.

She pointed to the volume of traffic in the mornings which is heavier than in the first lockdown last year.

"Something is happening this year that is different to March and it is because more people are going to work, more people are seeing that there is some wiggle room."

